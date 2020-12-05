See Roads That Are Open, Blocked At Delhi's Border Amid Farmers' Protest

Farmers' Protest in Delhi: Traffic jam on the Delhi - Sonipat highway near Mukarba Chowk.

The farmers' protests at Delhi borders continued for the tenth day in a row, causing many closures and diversions on roads and leading to heavy traffic jams in the evening.

The farmers protesting the centre's new farm laws have now agreed to a sixth round of talks, scheduled for Wednesday, after today's meeting yielded no breakthrough on the core issue -- the repeal of the three farm laws. However, they said the protests will continue and the call for "Bharat Bandh" on Tuesday still stands.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Twitter posted information about the different routes open and closed for commuters due to the ongoing farmers' protests at the national capital's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Roads closed due to farmers' protest:

Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed while National Highway 44 is closed on both sides, the Delhi traffic police said on Twitter. Take alternate routes via Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra/Apsara borders or the peripheral expressway.

Tikri, Jharoda Borders are also closed for any traffic movement.

The Gazipur border on on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. People are advised to avoid National Highway 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi.

The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use the DND flyover.

"Farmers sitting on Chilla border road have blocked Noida to Delhi. We have diverted traffic towards the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway, so the public should not face any inconvenience. We have diverted traffic to two-three different points, which are our inter-state border points," Love Kumar, Additional CP (Law and Order), Noida told news agency ANI.

Alternate routes amid farmers' protests:

Badusarai Border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers.

Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic.

Available open borders to Haryana include: Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

People are advised to use the DND flyover to travel between Noida and Delhi.

The farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands.

Faced with the biggest farmers' agitation in recent years, the Centre has offered to amend sections of the laws, but the farmers, thousands of whom are camped out around Delhi's borders, insist they must be scrapped.