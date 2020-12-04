India Protests Trudeau's Remarks On Farmers' Agitation: 'May Impact Ties'

India, on Friday, summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and informed that comments by the country's parliamentarians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on handling of ongoing farmers protest in Delhi could have seriously damaging impact on ties between the two nations.

Speaking at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Mr Trudeau recently weighed in on the farmers' protest in Delhi.

"Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest." said the 48-year-old, who was the first world leader to comment on the farmers' protests.