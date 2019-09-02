Digvijaya Singh's Remarks On BJP 'Shameful, Condemnable': Sambit Patra

Digvijaya Singh's comments shows his distorted mindset," Sambit Patra said. (File photo)

Hitting out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for alleging a link between the BJP and Pakistani spy agency ISI, the BJP on Tuesday dubbed his charge as "shameful and condemnable" and sought an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In a video, Digvijaya Singh was heard saying at an interaction that the BJP has links with the ISI and that non-Muslims spy more for Pakistan than Muslims.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of trying to polarise society on communal lines and asked why Mr Singh had to divide people on religious lines while mentioning ISI.

"What he has said is of concern, shameful and condemnable. It shows his distorted mindset," Mr Patra said.

He said Digvijya Singh is among the "navaratna" (nine jewels) of the Congress who have played a key role in its massive defeat in elections.

In reality Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mani Shankar Aiyar and Ghulam Nabi Azad, besides Digvijaya Singh, are "navaratna"of Pakistan and it would be proud of them, Mr Patra said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.