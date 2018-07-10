Diamonds, Death And Despair: Suicides Shroud India's Gem Industry

A pile of rough and unpolished diamonds on the desk of a diamond factory owner in Mumbai



SUICIDE FILES



The skills of Indian polishers, after generations in the industry, and low labour costs ensure major mining firms from De Beers - the world's largest diamond producer by value - to Russia's Alrosa get raw diamonds processed in India.



When asked about worker suicides, De Beers - of the Anglo American Plc Group - the world's second biggest mining company Rio Tinto, and Russia's Alrosa said they had not encountered any cases in firms to which they sell rough diamonds.



Government officials said workers were paid well and the industry is "positive", setting up schools, hospitals and giving jobs to relatives of workers who died or committed suicide.



But campaigners said while most big firms have air-conditioned workshops and fixed wages, many smaller outfits have no toilets or ventilation and workers live, eat and sleep in the workshops in slave-like conditions.



Rough diamonds imported to India must be certified 'conflict-free' by the Kimberley Process scheme to ensure they have not been used to fund civil wars and are free of human rights abuse, not so called "blood diamonds". KP members account for about 99.8 per cent of global production of rough diamonds.



But certification of cut and polished diamonds given by the global non-profit Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) is optional.



Only about 90 firms from about 15,000 big and small diamond companies in Gujarat are certified RJC members. About 30 are authorised buyers of rough diamonds from De Beers that binds them to follow a set of labour rules.



But no one is pushing companies for certification of processed diamonds.



India's Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said it was up to unit owners to seek certification.



Gujarat labour officials said they had no role to play except ensuring the country's labour laws were enforced.



But campaigners are concerned about the welfare of workers paid by stone and with no social benefits, who often take on debt to feed and educate their families.



"The business has grown, there is better technology ... but only about 25 per cent of workers earn enough to sustain themselves," said Gautam Kanani, commerce professor at Surat's J.D. Gabani Commerce College who studied the industry in 2007.



For some diamond workers the consequences can be fatal.



Stories of suicides gleaned from police files show a pattern - a seemingly untroubled worker suddenly killing himself.



The highest number of more than 5,000 suicides reported in Surat since 2010 were in areas where diamond workers live, police data the Surat police shared with the Thomson Reuters Foundation shows.



In Surat, the Thomson Reuters Foundation analysed the suicides of 23 men between January and April and found six cases of diamond workers who had hanged themselves or drank poison. It found three similar cases in Saurashtra.

Workers in a mid-sized diamond polishing factory in Mumbai



POLICE INVESTIGATIONS



Police officer Ashish Dodiya this year investigated the suicides of two diamond workers in their early twenties who drank poison.



Bharatbhai Jatharbhai Bhammar, 22, moved to Surat three years ago and lived in the workshop where he polished diamonds. He was at work when he drank poison in April this year.



"His job was to give the final polish to the diamond. He worked 10 hours every day like we all do," said his cousin, Lakshmanbhai Khodubhai Bhammar, who also polishes gems in Surat.



"I got a call from his workshop that day. He asked me to save him when I was rushing him to the hospital."



The other suicide victim, Rajeshbhai Makwana, had been polishing diamonds in Surat for six years and made about 13,000 rupees a month. He ended his life after an argument with his wife in February this year.



"He had no problems," Makwana's brother Santosh told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.



Dodiya dismissed a link between the deaths and work in the cases he investigated.



"They didn't die because of the diamond business. There are more cases of diamond worker suicides because of their high numbers in this area," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.



"No diamond worker will die of starvation. They are paid on time, every month."



Other police officers stationed in the area where diamond workers live in Surat did see a link between the suicide cases they investigated and diamond work.



"(The workers) take loans and are never able to repay them. We get such cases (suicides) when the (global) demand for diamonds drops and employers do not pay them," said Rameshbhai Gulabrao, who investigated two worker suicides this year.



Some workers said they go without wages for at least two months every year when business is slow and they have to borrow money to make ends meet.



In one case, a few kilometres from Bhammar's home in a crammed settlement in Surat, Miteshbhai Hiteshbhai Kansara, 22, hanged himself in March this year from a kitchen fan in the one-room flat he shared with his parents and younger brother.



"He worked with big diamonds and earned a fixed monthly salary of around 10,000 rupees. This is good money in Surat," said Kansara's younger brother Vatsal.





Ashish Dhansangh, a diamond worker, stands outside his house in Bhavnagar

"He was good at studies. He studied up to 12th grade and was planning to go to college. He didn't want to polish diamonds."



'SLAVERY AND SUPPRESSION'



Ramesh Ziliriya, who set up a diamond labour association in Rajkot in 2013 to protect workers' rights, said while debt bondage and child labour may be a thing of the past in the diamond industry, "slavery and suppression continues".



"Workers do not protest their low wages as they fear losing their jobs," the former gem polisher said.



The Ratna Kalakar Vikas Sangh - a welfare body of diamond workers in Surat - recorded nearly 2,000 labour disputes between 2016 and 2017, mainly involving workers being laid off.



Two years ago, the group tried investigating the suicide of a worker who jumped from the fifth floor of a diamond workshop.



But his family didn't complain and the probe was abandoned, said Jaisukhbhai Nanjibhai Gajera, who heads the welfare body.



He said the precarious nature of the industry can be difficult for workers, with diamonds competing in the luxury goods market with designer bags, cars and cruises, and any drop in demand having a knock-on effect on workers' wages.



About a decade ago, economist Indira Hirway found 50 suicides of diamond workers in Surat during the 2008 global recession as workshops shut down and workers were laid off.



Labour unions said up to 300 workers killed themselves then and the suicides continue today, but families are reluctant to link the deaths to their relatives' working lives.



They said most suicides were linked to unpaid loans and low wages which stopped workers feeding or educating their families.



"Diamond workers don't complain as they get these jobs often from someone within the family or the community. Most of them are school dropouts," said Indira Hirway, who led a UNDP study on the 2008 recession's impact on diamond workers.



"That is the way globalisation is working in India where traders and exporters make huge money, but people at the bottom get low wages and are exploited badly," said Hirway, director at Centre for Development Alternatives in Ahmedabad.

A diamond polishing unit in Surat



DAILY WAGES



At the Sri Diamond Worker Union in Surat, Mukeshbhai Waljibhai Kanjaria sifts through the letters he has written to state authorities about the problems diamond workers face.



"Earlier, a worker would polish 50 diamonds for, say, eight rupees a piece," said Kanjaria, the union president. "Now there are machines and he can polish 500 diamonds in one day, but his earnings have remained the same."



Kanjaria said workers lack social benefits that other factory workers get, like pensions and subsidised medical care.



But labour officials in Gujarat said diamond industry workers earn more than the minimum wage of 8,300 rupees a month.



"They are not interested in social security as it involves paperwork and both workers and their employers are in most cases illiterate," said Ashish Gandhi, assistant labour commissioner.



"Whenever there is fluctuation (in demand) and downsizing, they face problems, but (their welfare) depends on the philosophy of the employer."



Some workers do break away from polishing to start their own businesses, but few manage to advance up the ladder, with many adding to mounting debt by going to local money lenders.



Bharatbhai Rathod worked as a diamond polisher in Bhavnagar for almost 15 years before deciding to start his own unit.



His business was short-lived.



"He drank the pesticide we use in the farmland one day," said Shobhaben, Rathod's wife, who works at a cotton farm in Damrala village in Bhavnagar, about 500 km from Surat.



"We didn't know of anything that was bothering him - he didn't say anything. We found later he had taken a loan for raw material (rough diamonds) and was being threatened," Shobhaben said, smarting tears as she plucked cotton.