Dhanteras 2020: First Day Of Diwali Festivities, 10 Things To Know

Dhanteras 2020: This year Deepavali celebrations start with Dhanteras on November 12

Dhanteras marks the first day of the big Diwali festive week that includes Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Puja. This year Dhanteras is on November 12. The festival is also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi. On this day, people believe, buying new utensils and jewellery or gold coins will bring good luck to the family. Often people wait till Dhanteras to buy expensive items like car and electronic appliances as it is an auspicious day. Stores and online shopping portals have huge sales and are in a race to attract customers with lucrative offers. Most Hindu devotees do Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2020: 10 Things To Know

Dhanteras Puja is on Thursday, November 12. Puja Muhurat is between 4:57 PM and 6:50 PM. According to the drikpanchang.com, Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras should be done during Pradosh Kaal after sunset On this day, people light Yama Deepam outside their homes. This ritual includes lighting a diya to ward off the god of death, Yamaraj on the Trayodashi Tithi According to mythology, on Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi emerged during Samudramanthan (churning of the ocean of milk) along with Lord Kubera - the God of Wealth Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi on Dhanteras Dhanteras Puja is also known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, which is also the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda Hindu devotees associate Dhanteras with buying gold, silver, diamonds, utensils, electronic items and vehicles People decorate their houses with colourful rangolis, lights and diyas on Dhanteras During Dhanteras Puja in the evening, people place seven grains in front of Goddess Lakshmi's deity or a photo and seek her blessings People believe that keeping diyas in front of their houses all night wards off evil On Dhanteras, many people fast from morning to sunset and prepare Panchamrit - a mix of honey, milk, yoghurt, ghee and sugar - to offer to the gods and the fast is broken with this prasad

Diwali 2020: Wish you a happy festive season!