Diwali 2020 Dates: Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

2020 Diwali dates: Know all about Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

India's biggest festival season - the five days of Diwal or Deepavali, Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - is just a week away. This year the Diwali festival week is between November 12 and 16. Every state in India celebrates these few days in its own unique way. While it's Kali Pujain West Bengal, for states in south India Naraka Chaturdashi is the biggest day marking Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura. We have put together all the days and dates of the festive Diwali week and the puja muhurat or time for your convenience.

Diwali 2020: Dates and days at a glance

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodhi: November 12

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 4:57 PM to 6:50 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 4:50 PM to 7:33 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 4.57 to 18:50

Choti Diwali 2020: Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali is normally celebrated a day ahead of Diwali, but this year, the timings coincide with Diwali. The auspicious time of Abhyanga Snan on Choti Diwali is from 5.23 AM to 6.43 AM. Naraka Chaturdashi is also known as Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas in some parts of India.

Diwali 2020: November 14

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 6 PM to 8 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 5:55 PM to 8:25 PM

Vrishabh Kaal - 6 PM to 8:04 PM

Govardhan Puja 2020: November 15

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 6:25 AM to 8:30 AM

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 2:44 PM to 4:49 PM

Bhai Dooj 2020: November 16

Bhai Dooj Aparahna time - 12:39 PM to 2:44 PM

Dwitiya Tithi begins at 5:36 PM on November 15

Dwitiya Tithi ends at 2:26 PM on November 16

Deepavali 2020: Wish you a safe and happy festive days ahead!

