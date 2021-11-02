Diwali 2021 Dates: Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

2021 Diwali dates: Know all about Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

India's biggest festival season - the five days of Diwal or Deepavali, Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - is here. This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 4. Every state in India celebrates the festival in its own unique way. While it's Kali Pujain West Bengal, for states in south India, Naraka Chaturdashi is the biggest day marking Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura. We have put together all the days and dates of the festive Diwali week and the puja muhurat for your convenience.

Diwali 2021: Dates and days at a glance

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodhi: November 2

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 6:49 PM to 8:26 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 6:00 PM to 8:26 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 6:49 PM to 8:53 PM

Choti Diwali 2021: Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, celebrated a day ahead of Diwali, will be celebrated on November 3 this year. The auspicious time of Abhyanga Snan on Choti Diwali is from 5:40 AM to 6.03 AM. Naraka Chaturdashi is also known as Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas in some parts of India.

Diwali 2021: November 4

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 6:09 PM to 8:20 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 5:34 PM to 8:10 PM

Vrishabh Kaal - 6:18 PM to 8:14 PM

Govardhan Puja 2021: November 5

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 6:36 AM to 8:47 AM

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 3:22 PM to 5:33 PM

Bhai Dooj 2021: November 6

Bhai Dooj Aparahna time - 1:10 PM to 3:21 PM

Dwitiya Tithi begins at 11:14 PM on November 5

Dwitiya Tithi ends at 7:44 PM on November 6

Deepavali 2021: Wish you a safe and happy festive days ahead!