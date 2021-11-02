Diwali 2021: Know When Is Diwali This Year, How Is It Celebrated, And Its Significance

Diwali 2021: Diwali or the festival of lights is associated with Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya.

Diwali is almost a week-long celebration when the whole country lights up. The festivities start with Dhanteras and culminate with Bhai Dooj. This year, Diwali is on November 4. On November 3, Kali Puja and Hanuman Puja will be done. This day is also known as Chhoti Diwali.

Significance Of Diwali

One of the most popular stories associated with Diwali is Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. Rama killed Ravana on the day of Dusshera and then returned to Ayodhya. To welcome the king, Ayodhya was illuminated. Diwali celebrates this occasion.

Another highlight of the festival is Lakshmi Puja. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Lakshmi symbolises wealth, prosperity, and fertility. Diwali also holds importance because it coincides with the harvest season.

Bengalis worship Goddess Kali during this time. Many homes in India worship Lord Ganesha, too, during Diwali.

How is Diwali celebrated?

Houses are cleaned and certain old furnishings like curtains and sheets are changed. Then comes the decoration part. Houses are decorated with flower garlands, rangolis and lights. Laddoos are a must during Diwali. The sweet is offered to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha after the lightning of the diyas.

Traders change their account books on Diwali. They worship the new bahi khata.