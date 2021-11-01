Diwali 2021: Easy Ways To Keep Up With Your Fitness Routine During Diwali

Diwali 2021: Keep Up With Your Fitness Routine During Diwali Season

Diwali is barely a week away and preparations are in full swing to celebrate the festival with traditional fervour. And that calls for splurging on Diwali décor, buying new clothes and planning a house party that will have most likely include a lavish spread. After all, this is one of those Indian festivals that is incomplete without a host of sweets and deep-fried delicacies. In the run-up to the celebrations, it is natural for you to be busy with arrangements and struggle to find time for workout. But worry not, we have a few suggestions to help you keep up with your fitness routine even during the Diwali season.

Follow these easy steps that will keep you from hitting pause on your workout schedule.

1) Dance, Move And Have Fun

Festivals are the time for letting loose. But if you cannot stop feeling guilty about missing out on your workout, how about dancing your way into your Diwali party? Yes, we mean it literally. Dance is a full-body workout and fun at the same time too. Don't slouch on the couch when you call up guests to invite them to your party; keep moving around the house.

2) Make A Timetable

Fitness freaks may not need to follow a strict timetable every day because they are already in a proper routine. However, your schedule can go for a toss during festivities. So, it's better that you plan all your activities a day prior where you manage to take out time for some exercise.

3) Be Loyal To Your Workout

Honestly, it won't really matter how many calories you are burning as far as you are taking out time to workout, even if it's for a short duration every day. You may not be able to devote much time during the festival, but there are ways to wake up early and exercise for a minimum of 15-20 minutes so that you don't miss out on your workout entirely.

4) Bodyweight Exercises

Usually, during festivals like Diwali, you cannot make time to go to the gym. And that's fine for a few days. You can switch to some bodyweight exercises that don't really need any equipment. Think crunches, planks, squats, or burpees. Such exercises can be done within the comfort of your house.

5) Go For Walks

Sometimes, you really can't do much at home because of guests who may have arrived well before Diwali. But there's a way out — wake up early in the morning and go for a long, brisk walk. Or opt for a run/ jog that will pump up your heartbeat. Want to make sure you stick to the plan? Make it a group activity — show your guests around your locality with a walking tour of sorts. With this, you can squeeze in some amount of walk during the day.

A few minutes of exercise can keep your energy levels up, improve mood and reduce anxiety, so try these simple tricks to stick to your workout routine this Diwali.