Diwali 2021: Deepavali Date, Time, History, Puja Timings

Diwali is one festival that is celebrated across India. It signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair. Also known as Deepavali, people light lamps, diyas, and candles in their homes and shops to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, who symbolises wealth, fortune, and prosperity. Before Diwali, people clean their homes to remove negative energy and welcome positivity.

Diwali 2021: Date And Puja Timings

In some areas, the festival begins with Govatsa Dwadashi, a day when cows are worshipped. The day after Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated as Dhanteras, which is considered an auspicious time for purchases.

This year, Govatsa Dwadashi will be celebrated on November 1. The next day will be Dhanteras. Diwali will be celebrated on November 4.

Amavasya Tithi will start at 6:03 am on November 4 and continue till 2:44 am on November 5.

Lakshmi Puja and Ganesha Puja can be done from 6:09 pm to 8:20 pm on November 4.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to perform Diwali Puja is after sunset, known as ‘pradosh'. Pradosh Kaal will remain effective from 5:34 pm to 8:10 pm on November 4.

Diwali History

The festival finds its origin in the Hindu epic Ramayana. When Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after completing his exile and defeating Ravana, the residents of Ayodhya welcomed him by lighting diyas. His return to Ayodhya symbolises prosperity and happiness, and the day is celebrated as Diwali.