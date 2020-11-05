Arvind Kejriwal Urges People To Join Him In ''Lakshmi Puja'' On Diwali

The AAP government is making all efforts to deal with the situation, Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today appealed to Delhi residents to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali in view of rising air pollution and instead asked them to join him in chanting prayers on the day of the festival on November 14.

Addressing an online media briefing, Mr Kejriwal said he along with his cabinet ministers will perform ''Lakshmi Puja'' at 7.39 pm at some place and urged Delhiiites to join them from their homes by watching it on television.

This, he said, will create a positive atmosphere in the national capital amid the rising number of croronavirus cases and deteriorating air quality.

"We will celebrate Diwali together. On Diwali, from 7:39 pm, we, the people of Delhi, will chant "Lakshmi Puja" together. I along with the ministers in the Delhi government will start "Lakshmi Puja", which will be aired by certain television channels. I appeal you all to join me virtually. I believe chanting "Lakshmi Puja" will create a positive atmosphere in Delhi and it will be good for people," Mr Kejriwal, who said a third wave of coronavirus is now sweeping the national capital, made an appeal to the people.

The chief minister said that at present, Delhi has been facing two issues - the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising air pollution - adding that the AAP government is making all efforts to deal with the situation.

Mr Kejriwal today again reiterated that stubble burning in neighbouring states was contributing to the spike in the number of cases in the national capital.

"For some time now, Delhi has seen an increase in the number of the coronavirus cases. We may refer to it as the third wave. We are holding a review meeting tomorrow over this," Mr Kejriwal was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution rose to 42 per cent on Thursday, the maximum so far this season, according to a central government air quality monitoring agency.

Experts said raging farm fires and a fall in the wind speed and temperatures pushed air quality in Delhi-NCR to the worst levels in around a year on Thursday.

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed its highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 6,725 persons were declared positive based on 59,540 tests. The positivity rate stood at 11.29%. The number of new cases has steadily increased in the city over the past few days, with a total of over 6,600 deaths recorded till now.