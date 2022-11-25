D Fadnavis's Wife Backs Maharashtra Governor Amid Row Over Shivaji Remark

Governor Koshyari's comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji have triggered anger across the political spectrum.

In the middle of a massive controversy over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis has come out in his support, possibly worsening the state government's dilemma.

"I know the Governor personally. He learnt Marathi after coming to Maharashtra. He genuinely loves Marathis. I have experienced this myself. But it has happened many times that he has said something and it was give some other interpretation. But he is a Marathi Manoos at heart," Amruta Fadnavis told reporters.

Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde-BJP government has been caught in a spot over the remarks of Mr Koshyari, who is believed to be close to the BJP. Amruta Fadnavis' comments add to the awkwardness at a time the opposition is fiercely demanding Mr Koshyari's recall.

Uddhav Thackeray, who leads one of the two Shiv Sena factions, yesterday described the Governor as a "parcel sent via Amazon to Maharashtra" and said the Centre should take him back.

The former Chief Minister threatened a cross-party protest if Mr Koshyari was not removed.

"This governor who is a parcel sent via Amazon to Maharashtra by central government, if they don't take him back within two to five days, a statewide protest or bandh will be organized," Mr Thackeray told reporters.

"We would request the central government to take away the sample that you sent here. If required put him in old age home, we don't need him in the state."

Today, his party leader Sanjay Raut met with the Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar to discuss protests.

Governor Koshyari's comments on Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji have triggered anger across the political spectrum.

The Governor made the comments at a function to honour Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

"Earlier, when you were asked who your icon is, the answers would be Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is icon of the olden days, now there are BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari," Mr Koshyari had said last Saturday.

Mr Gadkari later said: "Shivaji Maharaj is our god...We revere him even more than our parents."