Ganesh Chaturthi: Devendra Fadnavis Visits Congress' Kripashankar Singh

Devendra Fadnavis visited Congress leader and former state minister Kripashankar Singh (File)

Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis visited Congress leader and former state minister Kripashankar Singh's residence at Pali Hill in Mumbai's Bandra to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh.

Mr Fadnavis' visit comes amidst speculations that Kripashankar Singh is set to join the ruling BJP.

When asked about the visit, Mr Singh said, "These are only speculations...just because the chief minister visited my house."

In April 2015, the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police had filed a charge sheet against Mr Singh, a former chief of Mumbai Congress, and his relatives.

A social activist had filed a complaint against Mr Singh with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as well as a plea in the Bombay High Court in 2014, alleging that Mr Singh had amassed wealth which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Earlier this year, a special court in Mumbai had discharged Mr Singh and his family members in the case.

Mr Fadnavis also visited Milind Narvekar, close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who lives in the same building as Mr Singh, to have 'darshan' of Lord Ganesh installed at his residence.

With the Lok Sabha elections less than a year away, the BJP's handling of its alliance with the Shiv Sena will be keenly watched.

Mr Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray had recently come together to release the commemorative postal stamp of Siddhivinayak temple.

