Nagpur Court Summons For Devendra Fadnavis For Not Declaring Cases In Poll Affidavit

Nagpur Police on Thursday delivered a summons, issued by a local court to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information

about two criminal matters against him in his election affidavit.

The summons was delivered at Mr Fadnavis's home in Nagpur, said an official of Sadar Police Station.

The development came on the day a new Shiv Sena-led government was sworn in in Maharashtra.

Mr Fadnavis is an MLA from Nagpur.

A magistrate's court, on November 1, had restored an application seeking criminal proceedings against the BJP leader for alleged non-disclosure.

Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke had filed an application in the court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against MrFadnavis.

The Bombay High Court had upheld the lower court's earlier order dismissing Mr Uke's petition. But the Supreme Court, on October 1, directed the magistrate's court to go ahead with the application filed by Mr Uke.

The magistrate's court on November 4 said the case would be held as a summary criminal case, and issued notice. "Process (notice) is issued against accused (Mr Fadnavis) for offence punishable under section 125A of Representation of People Act, 1951," magistrate SD Mehta said.

Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Devendra Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters. Mr Uke alleged that Mr Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits.