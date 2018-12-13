Devendra Fadnavis Gets Top Court Notice For Not Declaring Criminal Cases

The petitioner alleges that Devendra Fadnavis concealed information on two criminal cases pending against him - one cheating and other defamation - in the affidavit.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 13, 2018 11:55 IST
The petitioner alleged Devendra Fadnavis didn't make disclosure of criminal cases against him.


New Delhi: 

Supreme Court today issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a petition seeking his disqualification as a legislator for his alleged non-disclosure of pending criminal cases against him in his nomination papers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph sought response of the Chief Minister on an appeal filed against a Bombay High Court order.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed the plea by Mr Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Mr Fadanavis's election to the Maharashtra Assembly in 2014 on the ground of alleged non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him in the affidavit. 

 

 

