Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Exemption From Appearance In Court Over Non-Disclosure Of Cases

Devendra Fadnavis today sought exemption from appearance before a Nagpur court

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis today sought exemption from appearance before a Nagpur court in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in election affidavit.

Nagpur Police last week delivered summons, issued by a magistrate's court in Nagpur, to Mr Fadnavis in connection with the case.

Mr Fadnavis's counsel Uday Dable today requested the magistrate's court to allow exemption to the BJP leader from appearance in the case.

He said Mr Fadnavis could not be present in court due to personal unavoidable work.

However, city-based lawyer Satish Uke, who earlier filed an application in the court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against Mr Fadnavis, asked the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against the accused.

Devendra Fadnavis is an MLA from Nagpur.

On November 1, the magistrate's court restored Mr Uke's application seeking criminal proceedings against the BJP leader for alleged non-disclosure.

The Bombay High Court had upheld the lower court's earlier order dismissing Mr Uke's plea. But the Supreme Court, on October 1, directed the magistrate's court to go ahead with the application filed by Mr Uke.

The magistrate's court on November 4 said the case would be held as a summary criminal case, and issued notice.

Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Mr Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters.

Mr Uke alleged that Devendra Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits.

