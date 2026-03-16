Devendra Fadnavis Defends Anti-Conversion Bill, Says Law Targets Fraud, Not Faith

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday defended the state government's proposed Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, asserting that it is designed to curb fraudulent religious conversions, especially those linked to coercion, inducement and marriage, and does not single out any particular community.

Fadnavis said the legislation was prompted by instances where women were allegedly lured into relationships, married and subsequently abandoned, creating personal and legal complications for them and their children. He said the bill seeks to close loopholes exploited in such cases and protect vulnerable individuals rather than target genuine religious choice.

"We have seen several cases where women are lured, they elope and later are left alone. This raises serious questions about their future and that of their children. The bill is intended to address these problems," the Chief Minister said.

Under the proposed law, individuals and institutions proposing to convert from one religion to another must give a 60-day advance notice to authorities, and details will be displayed publicly to invite objections. The bill also allows relatives to file complaints if unlawful conversion is suspected and mandates police registration of such FIRs.

Fadnavis stressed that the legislation does not discriminate against any community, challenging critics and Opposition parties to read the bill's provisions carefully. "The Opposition is trying to politicise the issue for votebank gains. I can guarantee you that, once they study the bill, they will have no objections," he said.

The government has proposed penalties of up to seven years' imprisonment and fines for unlawful conversions, with higher fines for violations involving minors, women, or members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

States such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand have already enacted similar legislation, the Chief Minister noted, saying Maharashtra's bill aligns with a broader legal trend to regulate religious conversion practices.

Opposition leaders and civil society groups have raised concerns that aspects of the bill could impinge on individual freedoms and constitutional rights, but Fadnavis remained firm that the law's intent is to prevent coercion and fraud not to encroach on legitimate expressions of faith.

About The Bill

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026 often referred to in public debates as the anti-conversion bill, was recently introduced in the state Assembly with the stated objective of curbing conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, allurement, misrepresentation or marriage rather than free choice.

Under the proposed law, individuals or institutions proposing to convert someone to another faith must notify authorities up to 60 days in advance, and conversions must be registered within a set timeframe, failing which they could be treated as invalid.

The legislation makes unlawful conversion a cognisable, non-bailable offence, with penalties including imprisonment of up to seven years and fines. The bill also shifts the burden of proof onto the person accused of facilitating an unlawful conversion, allows relatives to file complaints that police must register, and includes provisions about the religious identity of children born from marriages deemed to involve unlawful conversion.



