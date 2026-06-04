Deputy Collector Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman On False Marriage Promise

A serving Deputy Collector in Madhya Pradesh has come under scrutiny after being arrested in a rape case.

Arvind Mahor, posted as Deputy Collector in Morena, was suspended on June 4 by Chambal Commissioner Suresh Kumar, within hours of his arrest by Civil Lines police. A case has been filed against him on charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and exploitation of a woman on the false promise of marriage.

The arrest follows a complaint by a 32-year-old woman who accused the officer of initiating a relationship through social media, promising marriage, and allegedly sexually exploiting her over several months before refusing to marry her and issuing threats.

According to the FIR, the woman first came into contact with Mahor on Facebook in early 2025, when he was posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sabalgarh. Their online interactions gradually evolved into a close personal relationship.

The complainant has alleged that Mahor repeatedly assured her of marriage and, based on these assurances, established physical relations with her on multiple occasions. She said she accepted him as her future husband and continued the relationship believing that marriage would eventually take place.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that on March 30, 2025, Mahor took her to an area behind a rest house in Morena and raped her. She further claimed that she was subsequently sexually exploited on multiple occasions at the officer's official residence and at a flat in Gwalior. Investigators are now examining the timeline of meetings, locations, and digital communications between the two.

Among the allegations are claims that Mahor imposed objectionable conditions during discussions about marriage. The complainant has alleged that he demanded Rs 5 crore in exchange for marrying her and imposed other conditions she described as humiliating and unacceptable.

The woman has further alleged that when she began pressing for marriage, Mahor backed out of his promise. She claimed he also threatened her and warned of consequences for her family if she approached the police or made the matter public. Based on her complaint, Civil Lines police have registered a case under multiple sections, including rape and criminal intimidation.

Investigators are currently examining mobile phone records, electronic communications, videos, and other digital evidence cited by the complainant. Police said forensic analysis of the material will be crucial in establishing the sequence of events and corroborating the allegations.

The case has also revived scrutiny of earlier allegations against the officer. Mahor's name had previously surfaced in connection with alleged inappropriate conduct involving a female student. At the time, the student's family had reportedly travelled from Gwalior to Morena to submit a complaint during a public hearing before district authorities.

Following those allegations, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed the Chambal Commissioner to initiate action against Mahor, and administrative proceedings related to misconduct were already underway.