Denied Treatment Over Weight, 7-Year-Old Undergoes Rare Surgery In Delhi

A seven-year-old boy, who was severely underweight for his age, and was denied surgical intervention by many hospitals for chronic pancreatitis, underwent a rare laparoscopic surgery at a private facility in Delhi thereby ending his severe pain episodes, according to doctors.

Uzaifa was suffering from pain for the last three years and was being treated for pain management. He had multiple stones in pancreas. His condition was critical and required immediate intervention, according to his parents.

Bile duct stricture had impaired the flow of bile, leading to jaundice. His condition was critical and required immediate intervention.

"Surgical treatment of chronic pancreatitis is challenging in children and especially laparoscopic surgery has been rarely reported worldwide.

"This is probably one of the youngest patients of chronic pancreatitis and bile duct obstruction in India who has successfully undergone a laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery," said Dr Amit Javed, Surgeon, Department of Advanced Surgical Sciences and Oncology Surgeries at CK Birla Hospital.

Uzaifa's father, Mohammad Akram, said his son was severely underweight and was "denied surgical intervention from other hospitals as he was just 17 kgs." "This was the time when we brought our child to CK Birla hospital and surgery was performed by the doctors through a minimal access approach which helped him experience less pain and have an early recovery," Akram said.

The child's mother, Rani, said she almost lost all hopes when her son was denied treatment at other hospitals.

"He used to have severe pain in his stomach. There were times when he used to scream and cry out of pain and it got worse over months. That was the time when we rushed him to hospitals and finally C K Birla hospital agreed to perform laparoscopic surgery," Rani told PTI.

According to Dr Javed, who performed the surgery, the case was very complex as they were not only treating a very young patient but also someone who was "quite under-weight for his age." "After a complete diagnosis, the child was treated through a laparoscopic surgery with a minimal access approach that ensured less pain and an early recovery for the child. Despite having multiple stones in the pancreas, the child is now leading a normal and a healthy life," the doctor said.

