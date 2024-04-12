'Demolished Wall Of Article 370, Buried Debris In Ground': PM Modi in J&K

PM Modi addresses an election rally in Udhampur.

Openly throwing a challenge to the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, warned that people of India would not spare them if they even think of bringing back Article 370.

"To keep their grip on people, these parties created a demon, saying that if Article 370 is removed, Jammu and Kashmir would burn and it would break away from the country," PM Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Udhampur.

"For the sake of power, they had built a wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. With your blessings, Modi has demolished that wall and buried the debris of Article 370 deep in the ground," he added.

Challenging the Opposition that speaks of restoring Article 370, PM Modi said that if they do it, then people will not "even look at them."

Earlier this week, Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh, had also warned Congress, saying: "Don't ever dare to change Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir."

"Although Congress can't return to power again, if it happens by chance, I would warn Congress to not dare to change Article 370. Kashmir is part of India. Your (Congress) politics of appeasement is over now," Mr Shah said.

