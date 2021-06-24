Delimitation Has To Happen So That Polls Can Happen In J&K: PM Modi

PM Modi held a meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir was an important step towards a developed and progressive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

"Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K's development trajectory," he tweeted.

"Our democracy's biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, specially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled," he wrote.