At Rs 6,300 Crore, Delhi Records Over 10% Rise In Liquor Revenue

Delhi's excise revenue push appears to be paying off, with the government clocking over Rs 6,300 crore in revenue in 2025-26, marking an over 10 per cent increase over the previous financial year, according to official figures. The sharp increase in revenue has reinforced excise as one of the Delhi government's largest sources of income.

Buoyed by the revenue outcome, the Excise Department has set a steep target for this year - Rs 7,200 crore.

Strong Finish To The Financial Year

The excise revenue grew steadily throughout the year. By January 31, the Excise Department had already collected Rs 4,992.69 crore, government data shows, putting it firmly on track to cross its Rs 6,000 crore target.

The final revenue figure shows a consistent rise in collections, rather than a last-minute surge.

Wider Reach, Changing Consumption

The Excise Department, which regulates the manufacturing, sale and distribution of liquor in Delhi, has expanded its footprint to meet rising demand while keeping the market within a controlled framework.

There are now 810 liquor vends operational across the city, supported by 178 wholesale licences and 14 modern walk-in outlets in malls designed to improve consumer access. The expansion is aimed at improving accessibility while ensuring regulated sales, officials said.

At the same time, consumption patterns are evolving. The market currently offers 1,728 liquor brands, alongside 11 microbreweries, pointing to a growing shift towards premium and craft segments, which typically generate higher margins.

Hospitality, Enforcement And Scale

The excise ecosystem remains closely tied to the city's hospitality sector, with 1,085 hotels, clubs and restaurants holding licences and contributing to high-value consumption.

Even as revenues rise, enforcement has continued alongside expansion. This year, authorities have registered 540 FIRs, made 540 arrests, seized 210 vehicles, and confiscated over 1.5 lakh bottles of illegal liquor. In addition, 436 cases of public drinking have been booked under the relevant provisions, according to official data.

Digital Shift And Tighter Checks

The department has also moved to a paperless system through the new e-Abkari portal, replacing the earlier ESCIMS platform. Licensing and revenue processes are now fully online, with a track-and-trace feature available to consumers.

A mobile app is in the works to help users locate vends, check stock availability and lodge complaints, as part of a broader push towards transparency and ease of access, officials added.

Quality monitoring has also been strengthened, with over 7,500 samples tested this year by the Excise Control Laboratory, including those collected by both police and the department.

What Next?

With revenue rising, retail access expanding and enforcement tightening, Delhi's excise framework is evolving into a more structured and technology-driven system. However, with a sharper Rs 7,200 crore target ahead, the key question remains: Can the government sustain this growth momentum while maintaining strict control on the ground?