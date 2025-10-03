Premium Brands May Be Available In All Liquor Stores In Delhi Soon

Delhi could soon see a fresh excise policy being implemented, with the draft expected to be ready within a month. Sources in the Delhi government said the blueprint for the new policy has been nearly finalised after a series of stakeholder consultations led by a high-level committee chaired by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma.

One of the most significant takeaways from the discussions is that premium liquor brands will be made available across all liquor shops in the city. Such brands are currently restricted to some outlets, leading to both consumer complaints and revenue losses.

"The idea is to bring Delhi on a par with the National Capital Region in terms of availability and pricing of premium liquor," a source said, adding that the move is expected to plug revenue leakage and also check the outflow of buyers to Gurgaon and Noida.

The committee also discussed the possibility of reducing the legal drinking age for beer, but officials familiar with the deliberations confirmed that no consensus was reached on the proposal.

The Delhi government had earlier extended the current excise policy till March 31, 2026, ensuring continuity until the new framework is formally rolled out.

Liquor trade in the capital has been under policy churn for the past few years, with multiple revisions affecting pricing, distribution and retail structure. The sources said the latest draft aims to address these gaps in revenue collection and streamline consumer access, while also balancing industry concerns.