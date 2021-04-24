Arvind Kejriwal Writes To All Chief Ministers Asking For Spare Oxygen

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent an SOS to all chief ministers amid a crippling shortage of medical oxygen triggered by the massive coronavirus surge. He said he was writing to his counterparts to request them to supply spare oxygen to the national capital.

"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though the Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," he tweeted.