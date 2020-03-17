Man Sent To Judicial Custody Till March 24 In Intel Staff's Murder Case

At least, 53 people were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital last month.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Haseen alias Salman to judicial custody till March 24 in connection with the murder of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the violence in northeast Delhi last month.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat sent the accused to judicial custody after he was produced before the court on completion of his four-day police custody.

Earlier, Delhi Police had told the court that the accused will be confronted with suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the matter.

According to the police, there were 51 injuries on the body of the deceased. Sources claimed that Salman has confessed that he stabbed the IB staffer.

The father killed, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents.

