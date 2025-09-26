Delhi Trains Over 170 Officials To Tackle Dust Pollution Ahead Of Winter

As Delhi gears up for the winter pollution season, over 170 officials from 15 government agencies were trained on dust control and sustainable road design during a one-day workshop organised by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in coordination with the RaahGiri Foundation.

The "Breath of Change - Clean Air Dialogue" workshop brought together officials from MCD, DDA, NDMC, Delhi Police, NHAI, CPWD, PWD, DMRC, DJB, BSES, TPDDL, IGL, and other agencies. The focus of the training was on Complete Streets design, aimed at reducing dust, vehicular emissions, and waste burning while supporting sustainable transport, officials said.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that training officials on the ground is critical for the success of pollution control initiatives. "The success of any plan lies in its execution. Tackling pollution requires coordination across government bodies, institutions, NGOs, experts, and citizens," he said.

Officials said the workshop included practical sessions on topographical and contour surveys, utility audits, vegetation mapping, surface audits, and preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) in line with CAQM guidelines. The CAQM Resource Lab demonstrated standard design practices and templates to help engineers and officials replicate models across the NCR region.

Sirsa added that the Complete Streets framework also addresses waste burning and vehicular emissions while promoting sustainable transport. "Implement well, measure honestly, and maintain consistently; that is how Delhi can tackle dust pollution," he said.

Officials said the day concluded with a half-day Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activity, allowing participants to conduct mock audits and prepare city-specific action plans.

As per officials, the workshop is part of Delhi government's wider strategy to prepare for the winter months, when pollution levels typically rise due to dust, vehicular emissions, and crop residue burning in neighbouring states. Training key personnel, they said, is essential to ensure coordinated implementation of urban solutions aimed at improving air quality.