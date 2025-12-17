Parliament Set For Key Discussion On Pollution As Delhi Air Quality Plummets

A long-awaited discussion on air pollution is likely to take place during the Parliament's Winter Session proceedings on Thursday. Union Environment minister Bhupender Yadav is set to speak on the matter.

The debate stems from a demand raised by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on December 12, who described the crisis as a "national health emergency" affecting millions, particularly children who are developing lung diseases.

Gandhi urged a bipartisan approach, emphasising that air pollution should not be treated as an ideological issue. "Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air," he said, calling for a structured discussion focused on future solutions rather than blame. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju responded positively, assuring the House that the government is ready for the debate and would work with the Business Advisory Committee to allocate time.

Yadav on Wednesday chaired the third in a series of high-level review meetings focused on air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR. The session specifically examined the action plans of municipal bodies in Delhi and Sonipat.

Yadav stressed a "practical approach" to identifying pollution sources and developing implementable solutions, prioritising action against major polluters while avoiding undue inconvenience to the public. He advocated a 'Whole-of-Government' and 'Whole-of-Society' strategy to improve the National Capital's global image.

Key directives issued during the meeting include:

Prohibiting construction and demolition (C&D) activities without proper waste handling infrastructure within a 10 km radius, and banning demolitions during the peak pollution season (October-December).

Launching immediate inspection drives across NCR with strict enforcement, but emphasising motivation and persuasion over excessive fines.

Removing encroachments and illegal parking from 62 identified traffic hotspots in Delhi, and planning signal-free corridors during peak hours (9-11 am and 4-7 pm), restricting vehicles below BS-IV standards.

Enhancing last-mile public transport connectivity, especially for high-rise residents, and exploring waste-to-energy expansion at legacy dump sites like Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur, targeting full liquidation by 2026.

Promoting public participation through awareness campaigns, CSR-funded heating for workers to curb biomass burning, and greening open spaces.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and municipal commissioners.