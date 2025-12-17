Can Your Car Enter Delhi? Strict Vehicle Bans Hit NCR Amid Worsening Air Pollution

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Sirsa, has announced new restrictions on vehicle operations in the national capital. Starting December 18, only BS6 vehicles will be permitted to enter the city. This decision will impose strict limitations on the entry of BS4 and BS3 vehicles registered outside Delhi. These measures aim to address the increasing air quality issues caused by older petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.

The announcement by the environment minister is a part of a series of measures implemented by the government to control rising air pollution. In his statement, the minister also warned of strict action against trucks transporting construction materials. He stated that these vehicles will face penalties and seizure in case of violations.

Also Read: Dense Fog Creates Havoc In North India: Expert Riding Tips To Avoid Mishaps

What vehicles are banned from entering Delhi?

The announcement effectively bans the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside of Delhi. This includes BS-III and BS-IV vehicles, which will now face entry restrictions. Starting tomorrow, over 4 lakh vehicles from Noida, 2 lakh from Gurgaon, and 5.5 lakh from Ghaziabad will be prohibited from entering the national capital. As a result, daily commuters with diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will be affected by this ban.

प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए भाजपा सरकार ने उठाए ठोस कदम



👉गाड़ियों का PUCC नहीं तो पेट्रोल/डीजल नहीं

👉 कंस्ट्रक्शन मटेरियल लेकर आने वाले ट्रकों पर पूर्ण बैन

👉 दिल्ली से बाहर के BS6 केटेगरी से कम के निजी वाहनों की एंट्री पर रोक



ये कदम दिल्ली की हवा को साफ़ करने और प्रदूषण पर ठोस… pic.twitter.com/dLQ4b5CHr8 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) December 16, 2025

How To Check Your Car's Eligibility?

The BS-VI or Bharat Stage 6 emission standard was required for all new vehicle sales and registrations beginning on April 1, 2020. This indicates that if your car was manufactured in April 2020 or after, it must comply with the BS-VI emission requirements. To confirm whether your vehicle is BS-VI compliant, check the Registration Certificate (RC).

Also Read: Driving In Dense Fog? Follow These Tips To Keep You Safe

Which vehicles can still enter Delhi NCR?

The ban exempts BS-VI-compliant vehicles, and clean-energy vehicles like CNG, LNG, electric, and hybrid electric vehicles from NCR areas. Furthermore, BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles will also be permitted to enter the national capital.

What are the penalties for violations?

Violators face fines up to Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, with vehicle impoundment for repeat offences. Over 8 lakh vehicles have been fined recently, and nearly 20,000 old vehicles, plus 993 non-compliant buses and trucks have been fined.

What happens if a vehicle lacks a valid PUC certificate?

Fuel stations are directed to deny service to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, effective immediately. Penalties include fines of up to Rs 10,000 or impoundment for repeats. This targets high-polluting vehicles lacking certification.