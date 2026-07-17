Delhi To Roll Out Smart Ration Cards With QR Codes, Facial Verification

The Delhi government is preparing to roll out the Smart Public Distribution System, or Smart-PDS, across the national capital, moving ration-card services and foodgrain distribution online.

Under the proposed system, beneficiaries will be able to track when their ration has been released, the Fair Price Shop it has reached and when it is likely to be distributed.

The government says the project will make the Public Distribution System more transparent and help check fake ration cards, duplicate entries, black marketing and the diversion of subsidised foodgrains.

How The Smart-PDS System Will Work

The new platform will allow ration-card holders to access several services online without repeatedly visiting government offices.

Beneficiaries will be able to add or remove the name of a family member, upload supporting documents and track the status of their applications online.

They will also be able to monitor the movement of their allocated foodgrains through their mobile phones.

The government says the digital system will make it easier to track ration-card applications and distribution records.

Ration Cards To Get QR Codes

Existing ration cards will be upgraded to smart ration cards carrying QR codes and digital-verification features.

The QR code will allow officials to check the authenticity of a ration card and identify fake or duplicate entries.

The government says the feature will strengthen monitoring and improve verification across the ration-distribution network.

Facial Recognition For Verification

Facial-recognition technology will be introduced as an additional method of beneficiary authentication.

The facility is expected to help people whose fingerprints do not match properly on biometric devices.

Instead of relying only on fingerprint scans, the system will also allow identities to be verified through facial authentication.

Officials believe the additional verification option will help reduce authentication failures and ensure that subsidised foodgrains reach registered beneficiaries.

Government Targets Fake Cards, Diversion

The government says the combination of QR codes, digital records and biometric verification will help curb the use of fake ration cards and prevent the diversion of foodgrains.

The proposed system is also aimed at identifying duplicate entries and improving oversight of transactions carried out through Fair Price Shops.

Digital records generated through the platform will allow officials to monitor ration-card changes, applications and foodgrain distribution more closely.

16-Member Panel To Test RCMS App

A 16-member User Acceptance Testing, or UAT, committee has been constituted to examine the system before its rollout.

The committee includes Assistant Commissioners from Delhi's 13 districts, officials of the Food Supplies Department and technical experts.

The panel will review the Ration Card Management System, or RCMS, app and identify technical or operational issues.

It will also assess whether the app is simple, fast and user-friendly for beneficiaries.

The testing process is expected to cover document uploads, changes in family details, application tracking, card verification and the monitoring of ration distribution.

Once implemented, the Smart-PDS project is expected to reduce visits to government offices and give ration-card holders greater visibility over the distribution process.

The project is currently being tested ahead of its proposed rollout in Delhi.