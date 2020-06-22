Delhi To Conduct Serological Survey From June 27 To Curb Spread Of COVID

A serological survey will be conducted across Delhi between June 27 and July 10 (Representational)

A serological survey will be conducted across Delhi between June 27 and July 10 and samples of 20,000 people will be tested for COVID-19, said Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday.

This has been decided in the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah which was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, LG Anil Baijal and other senior officials. In the meeting, the discussion was held on Dr Paul's Committee Report on Containment Strategy on COVID-19 in Delhi.

"Major points of containment Strategy set by Dr Paul are--Renewed delimitation of Containment Zones, strict monitoring and control over the limits, activities within them, Contact Tracing of all infected persons and Quarantining of Contacts, including use of Arogya Setu App, Each house outside containment zones should be listed and monitored, through which Delhi can get complete information and COVID positive cases to be kept in a hospital, COVID Care Center or Home isolation. COVID Care Centers to be run properly with the help of voluntary organizations/NGOs," MHA said in an official release.

Home Ministry said that, according to Dr Paul's report, each district of Delhi will be connected to a large hospital. Delhi Government should fix a plan by June 22, constitute district level teams by June 23, revised the delimitation of all container zones by June 26, Survey Containment Zones by June 30.

"The Delhi government should assess every death. It should tell how many days before a patients' death, he was brought to the hospital. If he was in home isolation, he was brought in at the right time or not," it said.