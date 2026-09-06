Delhi Teenager Returns Home Late, Family Scolds Her. She Dies By Suicide

A 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi's Shahdara after she was scolded by family members for returning home late, police said on Saturday.

The girl was found unconscious on the floor of her home in Krishna Nagar after her sister noticed her hanging and brought her down, police said.

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident and reached the spot. The girl was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they said.

During preliminary inquiry, police learnt that the girl had returned home late and was scolded by her family members. Later, her sister found her hanging and raised an alarm, following which she was brought down and taken to the hospital.

Speaking to reporters, a neighbour said that he works with the girl's sister.

"While at work, her sister called her around 9.30 pm. Despite calling multiple times, she didn't pick up and hence she rushed home," he said.

"She knocked multiple times but then we broke the door. Her sister found her hanging by a rope. She only cut the rope and got her body down," he added.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident, police said.

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