Delhi Teen Shoots At Friend's Grandfather Over Property Dispute, Detained

A teenage boy was apprehended for allegedly opening fire at another boy's 75-year-old grandfather over a long-standing property dispute in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a 16-year-old boy and his friend, Sameer Malik, allegedly fired at Malik's grandfather, Shabuddin, they said.

The 16-year-old, a resident of Old Janakpuri, was apprehended near Press Club Road in Kamla Market, an officer said.

"A pistol along with two live cartridges, used in the offence, was recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said.

During interrogation, he revealed that he and his friend fled after firing at Shabuddin, he said.

The boy, the officer said, fell into bad company after dropping out of school in class 7 and developed an addiction to alcohol and smoking.

His mother runs a tea stall, and his father is a labourer.

A case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered in connection with the firing.

Police said the juvenile has also been involved in an attempted murder case in Dabri and firing-cum-extortion case in Alipur.

