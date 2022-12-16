Delhi Teacher Suspended For Throwing Class 5 Student Off School Balcony

The injured girl is undergoing treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital. (File)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended a teacher of its school on Friday hours after she allegedly hit a class 5 student with scissors and threw her off the first floor of the building.

A senior MCD official said further investigation is being conducted by the department.

A huge crowd gathered at the school following the incident that took place at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area, police said.

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, they said.

The student was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher who has subsequently been detained, the police said.

The injured girl is undergoing treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital, the biggest hospital under the MCD in north Delhi area.

"The student has been admitted to the Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT scan has been done. The child is safe and stable, and is responding well.

"The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department," a senior MCD official told PTI.

The class teacher has been identified as Geeta Deshwal, police said.

