Delhi Shopkeeper Chases Foreign Tourist Accused Of Stealing iPhone Case, Video Sparks Debate

A video from Delhi's Connaught Place has gone viral after a shopkeeper accused a foreign tourist of walking out of his store with an iPhone case without paying. The shopkeeper also alleged that the tourist swore at him during the confrontation before continuing to walk away. The video, widely shared on X, shows the shopkeeper following the tourist through the busy market while repeatedly accusing him of theft.

According to the shopkeeper, the tourist picked up an iPhone case and tried to leave the store without making a payment. When he attempted to stop him, the tourist allegedly denied stealing anything and refused to stop.

The shopkeeper claimed he chased the man for a considerable distance but was unable to recover the item. He further alleged that the tourist abused him in English during the confrontation, repeatedly saying "Fk you"** before walking away.

In the viral clip, the shopkeeper can be heard saying in Hindi that the foreigner was running away after stealing and that, despite repeated attempts to stop him, he refused to cooperate and denied taking anything.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Many users condemned the tourist's alleged behaviour and said police should investigate if a theft had indeed taken place.

One user wrote, "Classic example of high trust society that they brag about They are bunch of shoplifter this people do same thing in their countries and here they do the same thing this guy should be arrested for shoplifting." Another commented, "He should be caught and handed over to the police."

Others urged people not to rush to judgment, pointing out that the viral video captures only one side of the incident and that the full sequence of events remains unclear. A third said, "It could be possible that the cover he bought initially was used and he just swapped with a newer one. No one knows the full story."

The allegations made by the shopkeeper have not been independently verified, and the tourist's version of events is not known.