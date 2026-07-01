"I'm Glad I'm Getting Laid Off": Microsoft Employee's Honest Post Goes Viral

A Microsoft employee has sparked discussion online after sharing that the he feels relieved rather than anxious about an expected layoff. In a post shared on the professional networking platform Blind, where verified employees discuss workplace issues anonymously, the employee said they believe they are likely to be affected by Microsoft's latest round of job cuts.

According to the post, the employee's manager is expected to receive the final list of staff facing layoffs on 30 July, while notifications could arrive this week.

The employee said several signs had led to an expectation of redundancy. The individual claimed to have been quietly removed from projects, while a colleague brought in to assist with ongoing work was also unsure about the reasons behind the changes. The employee further noted that the manager had become less communicative and had provided very little feedback in recent months.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their future, the employee wrote that they felt a sense of relief. They explained that the constant speculation about layoffs, repeated reorganisations, discussions about efficiency, and seeing colleagues lose their jobs had created a prolonged period of stress and uncertainty.

"At some point you stop worrying about being laid off and start worrying about what staying is doing to you," the employee wrote.

The post has resonated with many workers who have experienced extended periods of workplace uncertainty, particularly in the technology sector, where repeated rounds of restructuring and job cuts have become increasingly common in recent years.

The employee acknowledged that their feelings could change if the layoff becomes official, but said that, for now, the prospect of a fresh start feels more positive than continuing to live with uncertainty.