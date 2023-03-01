Delhi Shop Owner Robbed At Gunpoint By 2 Teens, Arrested: Cops

According to Delhi Poilice, they robbed Rs 1000-1500 from the shop owner at gunpoint. (Representational)

Officials of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two juveniles, accused of robbing a shop owner at gunpoint under the limits of Prem Nagar Police Station in the national capital, police said.

Both the accused boys are 16 years old, police said.

On Tuesday, an incident of robbery was reported at Prem Nagar Police Station. The complainant is his complaint stated that two boys barged into his shop [Grahak Sewa Kendra] and intimidated him to give money at a gunpoint.

"They robbed Rs 1000-1500 from the shop owner at gunpoint," Delhi Police said.

"A case under sections 392/397/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Prem Nagar Police Station and the investigation was taken up," police added.

During the investigation, CCTV footage of the spot was examined and later both were located were identified as residents of Shani Bazar Road, Kirari Suleman Nagar, Delhi. Both were juveniles of 16 years and have been apprehended in the case.

One pistol (Desi Katta), one Knife and two rounds, used in the alleged robbery, have been recovered from their possession," police said, adding that one of the juveniles has been previously involved in a case.

