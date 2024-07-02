Delhi Shop-Owner Kills Man For Not Purchasing Grocery From Him: Cops

According to police, the incident took place on June 30. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was fatally attacked with an iron rod and stabbed with a scissor allegedly by a grocery shop-owner and his sons for not purchasing from their store in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on June 30. The victim was identified as Vikram Kumar.

Police said accused Lokesh Gupta and his two sons -- Priyansh and Harsh -- were arrested for murder.

"Gupta runs a grocery shop. Vikram's family was his old regular customer. Around a month ago, the family stopped buying food items from Gupta's shop due to some issues between them. This enraged them. A fight broke out between them on Sunday around 10 pm," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that during the fight, Gupta and his sons hit Vikarm on his head with an iron rod and stabbed him in his neck, due to which he died.

