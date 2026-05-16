Delhi Sets 2027 Deadline To Clear Ghazipur, Bhalswa, Okhla Garbage Mountains

Delhi has set a fresh deadline to flatten its giant garbage mountains, a promise residents around Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla have heard before.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has now targeted the end of 2026 to clear the Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites, while Ghazipur, the capital's tallest and most notorious garbage dump, is expected to be cleared by the end of 2027.

"For Bhalswa landfill and Okhla landfill, our target is to clear them by the end of 2026. The process is continuing. Fresh waste is also arriving in large quantities, but separate machines are being installed for that so the work can be completed faster. For Ghazipur landfill, our target is to clear it by the end of 2027," Mayor Pravesh Wahi said on Saturday.

For years, the three landfill sites have stood as some of Delhi's biggest civic and environmental crises, with nearby residents repeatedly raising concerns over toxic smoke, foul smell, fires and pollution.

A Deadline Delhi Has Heard Before

This is not the first time authorities have announced timelines to flatten Delhi's garbage mountains.

The MCD had originally planned to complete biomining and land reclamation at all three landfill sites by 2028. In 2025, the civic body advanced the target to December 2026 after ramping up biomining operations and increasing waste-processing capacity.

Later, separate deadlines were fixed for each site- July 2026 for Okhla, December 2026 for Bhalswa and December 2027 for Ghazipur.

Several earlier targets, however, slipped as fresh waste continued reaching the sites faster than old garbage could be processed. Officials have also cited monsoon disruptions, funding constraints and limited processing capacity as reasons for delays.

Why The Garbage Mountains Keep Growing

The biggest challenge remains Delhi's daily waste generation.

Even as old "legacy waste" is being excavated and processed through biomining, thousands of tonnes of fresh garbage continue reaching the landfill sites every day, slowing the clean-up effort.

Delhi generates over 11,000 tonnes of waste daily, according to earlier civic estimates.

Civic data from 2025 showed more than 153 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste spread across the three landfill sites, with Ghazipur alone accounting for over 80 lakh metric tonnes.

To speed up work, the MCD increased daily biomining capacity from around 15,000 metric tonnes to nearly 30,000 metric tonnes by deploying additional trommel and waste-processing machines.

Wahi said separate machinery is also being installed to process incoming fresh waste simultaneously so that old waste clearance work can continue faster.

Ghazipur Remains Delhi's Toughest Challenge

Among the three landfill sites, Ghazipur remains the hardest to clear.

The east Delhi dumpsite became a national symbol of the capital's waste crisis after a portion of the landfill collapsed in 2017, killing two people.

Despite years of biomining, Ghazipur continues to receive huge quantities of fresh waste every day and remains visibly active. Earlier reports showed the site lagging behind Bhalswa and Okhla in waste processing progress.

What Happens After The Landfills Are Cleared

The landfill clean-up is part of Delhi's larger push to reclaim land through biomining and reduce dependence on dumping grounds.

The MCD has earlier said reclaimed landfill land could eventually be used for green zones and public infrastructure after waste processing is completed.

But with multiple deadlines missed in the past and fresh waste continuing to pile up every day, this time, can Delhi actually flatten its garbage mountains by 2027?