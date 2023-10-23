Delhi Cops Probe Human Trafficking Angle In Swiss Woman's Grisly Murder

Gurpreet Singh invited Nina to India and then allegedly strangled her to death

The team investigating the murder of a Swiss woman in Delhi is probing if there was a human trafficking angle to the crime, sources from Delhi Police have said.

The body of 30-year-old Nina Berger was found in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar Friday. Gurpreet Singh, who invited Nina to visit India and then allegedly strangled her, has been arrested.

According to sources, photographs and contacts of dozens of women have been found on Singh's phone. Police found Rs 2 crore in cash from his home and there is a huge sum of money in his bank account too.

At least three firearms, ammunition, 12 SIM cards and 4 cellphones were recovered during a search at his home. Cops have informed other probe agencies to widen the investigation.

Sources said Singh uses a car that was bought using the Aadhaar card of a sex worker. Cops are now probing if he is involved in human trafficking, sources said.

Singh has told police that he connected with Nina over the Omegle chatting app. He then visited her in Switzerland several times. He has told the police that he wanted to marry Nina, but he suspected she was having an affair, sources said. So he invited her to India, allegedly murdered her and dumped her body on the road.

The probe has found that Singh had initially kept Nina's body in the car, but when it started stinking, he dumped it near a government school. Police found the body and tracked CCTV footage to zero in on Singh. Police sources said the accused is constantly changing his statements.