Chilling Details Of How Swiss Woman Was Murdered In Delhi

Nina Berger's body was found half covered in a plastic garbage bag.

Chilling details have emerged in connection to the Swiss woman's murder in Delhi earlier this month.

Nina Berger was suffocated to death using a plastic bag and not strangled, said sources citing the post-mortem report. Her hands and legs were tied. The accused laughed at her seeing her in pain, the sources added.

Her body was found half covered in a plastic garbage bag in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on October 20.

Accused Gurpreet Singh has been arrested in the case. He had befriended the woman in Switzerland and wanted to extort money from her, sources added.