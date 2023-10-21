Swiss Woman Killed In Delhi, Body Found Half Covered With Garbage Bag

Her body was found near a government school in Delhi (Representational)

A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a Swiss woman, whose body was found in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Friday, the police said. The body of the woman, identified as Lena Berger, was found near a government school on Friday morning - half covered with a black garbage disposal plastic bag.

The police have arrested a person named Gurpreet Singh in the case.

According to police sources, the accused met the woman in Switzerland after which both of them became friends.

Gurpreet, who often used to go to Switzerland to visit Berger, suspected that she was having a relationship with another man, police sources said.

Gurpreet then made a plan to murder Berger and asked her to visit India, according to Delhi Police sources.

Upon Gurpreet's request, Berger landed in India on October 11.

Five days later, Gurpreet took the victim to a room, tied her hands and legs, and killed her. Initially, he kept Berger's body in a car which he bought with the ID of a woman. However, when a foul smell started coming from the car, he threw her body on the road and fled from the spot.

Delhi Police reportedly traced Gurpreet after getting the vehicle's registration number with the help of the CCTV footage. They seized the car in which the body was kept and another four-wheeler that belonged to Gurpreet.

They also recovered Rs 2.25 crore from Gurpreet's house.