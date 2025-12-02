Delhi Sees Sharp Early December Temperature Drop, Cold Wave Looms

Delhi began December on a chilly note, as cold north-westerly winds caused a sharp dip in temperatures. On December 1, the capital recorded a minimum of 5.7 degree Celsius, the lowest for the first week of December since 2011.

A Rare Early Chill

Historical data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that early December temperatures usually hover between 7 degree Celsius and 11 degree Celsius, with only a few exceptions like 2012 (6.5 degree Celsius) and 2017 (7.4 degree Celcius). In recent years, the mercury rarely fell below 8 degree Celsius, making this year's reading a significant departure from the norm.

IMD expects the chill to continue, with chances of cold wave conditions in parts of the capital. This drop is unusual because Delhi typically dips below 5 degree Celsius only after December 10. For instance, last year the minimum fell to 4.9 degree Celsius on December 11, while it dipped below 5 degree Celsius on December 15 in 2023. The year before that, it never went below 5 degree Celsius, though it touched 5 degree Celsius on December 25, 2022.

The all-time December record for minimum temperature in the capital remains zero degree Celsius on December 27, 1930.

Winter Forecast: Longer, Stronger Cold Spells Ahead

IMD forecasts normal to below-normal minimum temperatures across most of central and northwest India, and northern parts of the peninsular region.

Seasonal forecasts (December 2025 to February 2026) predict that central India will experience normal to below-normal temperatures, while southern states and the Northeast are likely to see above-normal minimum temperatures. Even parts of Rajasthan near the border are expected to be warmer than usual.

Delhi is already close to meeting cold wave criteria - minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius and at least 4.5 degree Celsius lower than normal at two or more stations. The last cold wave in December was in 2021, when four days were recorded.

IMD's anomaly forecast indicates 2-5 extra cold wave days in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, while Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Northeast are expected to experience fewer cold wave days. This points to a stronger winter in central India, with milder spells in some northwestern and northeastern regions.