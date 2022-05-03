Delhi Reports 1,414 Covid Cases, Up 32%; Positivity Falls To 5.97%

Delhi saw 31 per cent more COVID-19 cases since Monday

Delhi today reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases, 31 per cent more than yesterday. The positivity rate fell to 5.97 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. One person died of Covid since yesterday.

With these new cases, Delhi's overall COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,87,050, while the number of dead is 26,176.

Delhi yesterday reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent. On Sunday, it saw 1,485 cases and no death due to Covid, while positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent.

The national capital on Saturday recorded 1,520 COVID-19 cases and one death due, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 1,607 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.28 per cent.

A total of 23,694 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Monday, according to the latest health bulletin.