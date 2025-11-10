Delhi Horror: Red Fort Blast At 6:52 pm, Fire Put Out 37 Minutes Later

The National Capital, Delhi, was put on high alert after a powerful explosion near the historic Red Fort killed thirteen people and injured at least 24 today. The blast occurred outside Gate No. 1 of the Lal Quila metro station.

6:52 pm: When Did The Red Fort Blast Happen?

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the explosion happened in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal. "Today at about 6.52 pm, an explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle that stopped at the red light. There were passengers inside. Other vehicles got affected. All the agencies are taking stock of the situation. Some deaths happened, and a few people got injured," he said.

The area was packed with vehicles and pedestrians during the evening rush hour, making the impact severe.

7:29 pm: Fire Brought Under Control In 37 Minutes

The fire that followed the explosion was contained in just over half an hour. "A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station," the Delhi Fire Department said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik added, "We got information that there was a blast in a car. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control."

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Happened?

Eyewitnesses recounted disturbing visuals from the blast site. One man told NDTV, "One person's body was torn into pieces. I saw a hand on the road. I can't describe it in words; it was a very strong explosion." Twenty-two vehicles were damaged in the explosion, and around 20 fire engines were deployed.

Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai were also placed on high alert following the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been receiving regular updates from Delhi Police, the Intelligence Bureau and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The blast came just hours after 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered in Haryana's Faridabad, roughly 50 kilometres from Delhi.