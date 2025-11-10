Live Bullet Found On Ground Near Delhi Blast Site

A live bullet was found on the ground near the spot where a blast occurred in a car near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, killing thirteen people, injuring dozens and leaving multiple vehicles in flames on Monday evening. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal. "There were passengers inside the vehicle," he said.

Investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) have rushed to the blast site.

Red Fort is situated in a congested part of the Old Delhi area that sees thousands of visitors on a daily basis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah and received an update on the situation. Amit Shah has also spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka.

This explosion has led authorities in the Delhi-NCR area, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Jaipur and Uttarakhand to sound a high alert.

Disturbing visuals showed bodies on the ground, severed body parts, and mangled cars.

"We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control," said Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik.

Moments after the blast, an unprecedented number of police and security personnel filled the area, which sees heavy tourist traffic all year.