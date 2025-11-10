Third Explosion Since 1997 At Red Fort: Timeline Of Previous Blasts In Delhi

13 people are feared dead and 24 injured after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near Delhi's Red Fort this evening, officials said. At least 20 vehicles that were near the car also caught fire and sustained damage.

This blast has once again jolted memories of the many explosions that have struck Delhi over the past two decades.

Follow Live Updated Here: Red Fort Blast Live: 8 Dead After Explosion In Car Near Red Fort In Delhi

From crowded markets to the heart of its judicial district. Here's a look back at some of the major blasts that have rocked the city since 1997-

January 9, 1997: 50 injured in bomb blast opposite the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO.

October 1, 1997: 30 people injured in two bomb explosions near a procession in the Sadar Bazar area.

October 10, 1997: One killed, 16 injured in three bomb blasts at Shantivan, Kauria Pul and Kingsway Camp areas.

October 18, 1997: One person killed and 23 others injured in twin bomb blasts in Rani Bagh market.

October 26, 1997: Twin bomb blasts in Karol Bagh market leave one dead and 34 injured.

November 30, 1997: Twin blasts in Red Fort area leave three killed and 70 injured.

December 30, 1997: Four commuters killed and around 30 injured in a bomb explosion in a bus near Punjabi Bagh.

July 26, 1998: High intensity explosion in a bus parked at Kashmiri Gate of Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) killed two and injured three persons.

June 18, 2000: Two persons, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and about a dozen others injured in two powerful bomb blasts near the Red Fort in Delhi.

May 22, 2005: One person was killed and 60 injured in serial blasts in two cinema halls in Delhi.

October 29, 2005: Over 59 people were killed and more than 100 injured, including some foreigners, in three explosions that rocked the Sarojini Nagar and Paharganj markets, and one in a bus in the Govindpuri area of Delhi.

April 14, 2006: At least 14 people were injured after two explosions at the courtyard of Jama Masjid in the walled city of Old Delhi.

September 13, 2008: At least 25 people killed and over 100 injured in five serial blasts within 45 minutes across Connaught place, Ghaffar market in Karol Bagh and M-Block market of Greater Kailash-I in south Delhi.

September 27, 2008: Three persons killed and 21 injured in a low-intensity blast at Mehrauli flower market near Qutab Minar.

May 25, 2011: Minor blast in a car park outside Delhi High Court, no casualities.