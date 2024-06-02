Delhi Records Maximum Temperature At 42.8 Degrees, 2 Notches Above Normal

Relative humidity oscillated between 29 per cent and 44 per cent on Sunday.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 42.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches above the normal for the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

Of its several weather stations, Najafgarh recorded 41 degrees Celsius, while Narela recorded 41.6 degrees.

Aya Nagar in south Delhi recorded 43.4 degrees, Ridge 43.7 degrees, and Palam 43.5 degrees.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with heatwave conditions at isolated places, thunderstorms, and dust storms with light rain, accompanied by strong surface winds with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph on Monday.

Relative humidity oscillated between 29 per cent and 44 per cent on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to reach 44 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)