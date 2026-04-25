Delhi Records Hottest Day Of Year At 42.8 Degrees, Yellow Alert Issued

Delhi is sweltering at 42.8 degrees Celsius, its hottest day of the year so far, recorded on Saturday, and there's little relief in sight. A yellow alert is now in place for the next few days, even as the government rolls out its heatwave action plan amid intensifying heat stress.

At Safdarjung, the city's base station, the spike signals a clear shift into peak heatwave conditions. Across Delhi, the impact is already being felt through blistering afternoons and unusually warm nights, with temperatures well above normal.

Heatwave Tightens Grip; More Hot Days Ahead

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the city are recording 42-44 degrees Celsius, meeting official heatwave criteria.

The IMD's yellow alert indicates that this is not a one-day spike. Similar conditions are expected to continue over the next few days, including Sunday, with temperatures likely to remain high or even rise further.

The alert signals moderate health risk, especially for children, the elderly and those exposed to direct sunlight. Residents have been advised to avoid peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity.

Experts say hot westerly winds and clear skies are driving the surge, while elevated night temperatures are making recovery harder.

As Heat Spikes, Government Activates 2026 Plan

With temperatures climbing, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reviewed Delhi's Heatwave Action Plan 2026, with a focus on ensuring visible on-ground execution after last year's gaps.

The plan centres on healthcare preparedness, water access, worker protection and awareness, with real-time alerts guiding the response.

Hospitals Prepare For Heat Cases

Hospitals are gearing up for a rise in heat-related illnesses. Dedicated "cool rooms" are being set up to treat heatstroke patients, while bed capacity is being increased across facilities. Ambulances are on standby, and stocks of ORS, ice packs and essential medicines are being ensured as doctors brace for more cases of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Water Push Across The City

With demand set to surge, authorities are expanding access to drinking water across Delhi.

Water coolers and water ATMs are being installed

Tankers will be deployed in high-demand areas

Water supply is being ensured at bus stands, schools, police stations, post offices and construction sites

Plans also include shaded shelters and water points for animals and birds.

Schools, Alerts And Awareness Drive

Schools are being brought into the response. A "water bell" system may be introduced to remind students to hydrate regularly, with ORS packets distributed if required.

Authorities are also planning citywide awareness campaigns to spread heat safety messaging.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will coordinate implementation, issuing alerts based on IMD inputs.

Focus On Outdoor Workers As Heat Risk Rises

Outdoor workers remain among the most vulnerable. Employers have been advised to ensure shaded rest areas, drinking water and ORS at worksites and to adjust working hours to avoid peak afternoon heat.

2025 Gaps Still Fresh

The renewed push comes after visible gaps in last year's rollout. Several measures, including thousands of promised water coolers and roadside cooling shelters, were not seen on the ground. Worker safety guidelines saw limited enforcement, often left to contractors, while even basic facilities like shade, drinking water and ORS at bus and auto stands remained patchy.