Delhi Pollution Protest: Court Sends 17 Protesters To 3-Day Judicial Custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent to three days' judicial custody 17 people arrested on charges of obstructing police personnel and assaulting them during a protest at the India Gate over rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

A case was registered against the accused at the Sansad Marg police station for various offences under BNS, including disobedience to an order duly notified by a public servant, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions, conspiracy to commit offences against the State, and wrongful restraint.

Judicial Magistrate Sahil Monga remanded the 17 accused persons to three days in jail on Delhi Police's plea seeking 14 days of judicial custody.

On Sunday, the situation at the protest escalated as some demonstrators allegedly used pepper spray on police personnel while being removed from the scene.

"The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used pepper spray on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," a Delhi Police official said.

Earlier, in another case related to the protest, the Delhi Police told a court that five protesters arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on police personnel during the demonstration were raising slogans hailing Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema was hearing the case against the five students against whom an FIR was registered at Kartavya Path police station under various BNS provisions, including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

The judicial magistrate sent the five protesters to two days' judicial custody. The court also sent a person to an observation home till his age is verified in the case.

