Delhi Police To Monitor Social Media, Hold Drills In Markets For G20 Summit

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena held a meeting with top Delhi Police officials, including the commissioner.

Delhi Police will track social media to prevent any rumour-mongering or inflammatory posts, identify and check criminal elements and focus on malls, markets and religious places in the city as part of security drills for the G20 summit, officials said on Thursday.

All borders will be "sealed to prevent unwarranted entry" into the national capital, though normal vehicular and public movements will be allowed, officials said after a review meeting held by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena with top Delhi Police officials, including the police commissioner.

They said that if some particular groups intend to stage protest or indulge in nuisance during the two-day mega event, it will come under "unwarranted entry" and police will stop them from entering the city.

The LG was informed during the meeting that 60 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) were drafted to oversee and manage specific tasks related to the G20 summit next month, Raj Niwas officials said.

The DCPs will oversee security in and around the summit venue at Pragati Maidan, airport, designated hotels where dignitaries and delegates will stay, places where spouses of the state heads will visit, traffic routes among others, they said.

The LG directed the Delhi Police to ensure strict compliance of security measures with a focus on the G20 summit. He asked them to ensure law and order in general, and security of women and other vulnerable groups in particular, the officials said.

The other security measures to be implemented by Delhi Police as per the LG's direction included cordial behaviour with delegates and tourists and people in general, continuous vigil to prevent unlawful gathering, "sealing of all borders to prevent unwarranted entry into the city", identifying and restraining activities of bad characters, among others.

The field police personnel will convey any lacunae on the ground with regards to sanitation, defacement and road maintenance to the departments concerned. The police will also keep track of posts and trends on social media, especially with regards to rumour-mongering and inflammatory content, as directed by the LG, they said.

The police will also ensure maximum and visible presence across the city and implement a crime-control strategy in view of the G20 summit scheduled on September 9-10, they said.

There will be a special focus on malls, markets, monuments and places of worship with deployment of quick response teams, commando units and strike forces with special vehicles (Vikrant) around these places.

An elaborate contingency plan in and around hospitals to facilitate emergency medical care will also be part of security arrangements, they said.

Parking at all places at all times by all agencies, including Delhi Police, will be done keeping rules in mind, officials stated.

Mr Saxena underlined in the meeting that the forthcoming summit was an opportunity for the force to showcase its efficiency and capability in handling visits by 40 heads of states to the national capital.

At the same time, the LG stressed that Delhi Police will have to ensure that routine law and order and policing are maintained at the highest level without causing any inconvenience to the residents of Delhi, officials added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)